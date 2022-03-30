Five STEM universities to be constructed in five new regions -— Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced the construction of five (5) Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Universities in five out of the six new regions.

He said government was in the process of securing the financial support to fund the construction of the universities.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address (SONA) today, March 30, 2022, the President stated that the universities will be constructed in the Western North, Savannah, North East, Ahafo and Oti regions.

He added that plans were underway to upgrade the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into an independent university solely focused on the study of engineering.

He told the house that, “government is in the process of securing financing for the construction of five (5) STEM universities in five (5) new regions, that is Western North, Savannah, North East, Ahafo and Oti Regions. Steps are being taken to turn the planned Bunso campus of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development into a standalone, independent University focused on the study of Engineering.”

The construction of the Bunso campus is scheduled to take place within the next three months.

He added that as part of government’s efforts to build capacity in the creative arts industry, the Creative Arts Senior High School in Kwadaso was put up and is now 70% complete.

President Akufo-Addo explained that “there is great potential for our people in the creative arts, fashion, and film industry. We want to unleash the creativity, enterprise and innovation of our youth by giving them education and skills training in the Creative Arts. The Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwadaso, whose construction is currently seventy percent (70%) complete, will serve as a beacon for many young and talented people, seeking a fulfilling career in this field.”