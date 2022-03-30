'Solve all of Ghana’s problems and let’s see, now that E-Levy has been passed' – Asiedu Nketia to gov’t

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia has challenged the government to solve all of the country’s problems now that it has bullied its way to have the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) bill passed.

Parliament in the absence of the Minority Members of Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, passed the controversial levy.

Speaking to TV3 today, Asiedu Nketia indicated it is important for the government to solve the many problems it said the levy will address in the next few weeks.

He said if the government fails, it will be exposed as a government that has constantly lied to its people.

“But the important thing is that whatever approval that they claimed they have made is rather going to expose them more. Because we are in this country where everything that is not happening well has been blamed on the non-passage of the E-levy, including the payment of contractors, including the non-release of common fund, including the non-release of GETFund, health insurance and all that.

“Now you have your E-levy, let us see that in the coming weeks, all these problems will be solved or you expose yourself as a lying government,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address today prior to the NDC General Secretary’s comments, President Akufo-Addo stressed that the passing of the E-Levy bill will help revive the economy.

The President said, “Mr. Speaker, despite the protracted and sometimes acrimonious nature of proceedings, I am happy that the House has, finally, found it possible to pass the E-levy Bill. I believe the levy is going to make a significant contribution to revenue mobilisation and the management of the national economy and I want to thank Members of the House for making this possible.”