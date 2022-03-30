ModernGhana logo
A/R: Creative Arts Senior High School 70% complete — Akufo-Addo

A/R: Creative Arts Senior High School 70% complete — Akufo-Addo
President Akufo Addo says the Creative Arts Senior High School, in Kwaadaso in the Ashanti Region is 70 per cent complete.

He said the school would serve as a beacon for many young and talented people, seeking a fulfilling career in the field.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address, on Wednesday in Parliament, the President observed the enormous potential for Ghanaians in the creative arts, fashion, and film industry.

“Government intends to unleash the creativity, enterprise and innovation of the youth, by giving them education and skills training in the Creative Arts.”

He said government was also undertaking a comprehensive renovation and modernization of tourist attractions across the country, including the Cape Coast and Elmina Castles, Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, which would help in positioning Ghana as the preferred tourism destination in West Africa.

President Nana Addo said Ghana led the push for African renaissance through the decade-long 'Beyond the Return Project' and the “December in GH” component of the project had positioned Ghana as the destination to visit every December.

“Last year, the country recorded 623,523 visitors, up from the 355,108 visitors, the year before, signifying a marked rebound of our tourism sector. We should recapture those glorious moments and build on them as we work hard to reclaim what we lost to the COVID years,” he added.

