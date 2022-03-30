Akufo-Addo announces completion of 80 warehouses to store food

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced that 80 warehouses to serve the purposes of storing food have been completed by his government.

Speaking in Parliament while delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, the President said his government has taken and continues to take steps to put the country in a better position to safeguard its future.

“The construction of eighty (80) warehouses, with a combined storage capacity of eighty-thousand metric tonnes, (80,000MT), has been completed, and their entry into the food production chain is offering better protection to the harvests of farmers,” President Akufo-Addo told Parliament.

He continued, “There is no doubt that but for the vigorous interventions we have made in agriculture in the past five years, which have made us more self-reliant in our food needs, our country would have been at much greater risk as the fallout from the dramatic worldwide increases in freight charges hit prices in our markets and on our supermarket shelves.”

According to the President, his government is not relenting on several successes achieved in the agricultural sector but will push to embark on several other interventions to guarantee food safety in the country.

In addition, President Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that his government is keen on growing the country’s economy to bring prosperity to the citizenry.

He said, “This government remains alive to its responsibilities to the Ghanaian people. The difficulties of the time notwithstanding, we intend to continue to grow this economy and bring prosperity.”