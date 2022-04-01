Free SHS has relieved parents of financial burden - School Proprietor

The Proprietor of the Godbless Central Educational Complex located at Pampaso, a suburb of Kumasi in the Ashanti region, Rev Mechezediek Godbles Amankwaa has stated that the introduction of the free Senior High School policy has come at the right time to enable parents and guardians send their children to school.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, the Proprietor lauded government for the initiative which he observed has helped improve education in the country.

He said, no child is left behind in education due to financial constraints. He noted that the program has relieved parents of any financial burden.

Rev Godbless Amankwaa noted that there are many brilliant students in the country who cannot continue their education due to the financial challenges that confront their parents and guardians.

He stressed that with the current program Ghanaian children are having free access to education.

According to the Proprietor, the best legacy a parent can bequest to his children is good education so he always shows his appreciation to the government for free SHS.

Having made the observations about the importance of the free SHS, Rev Amankwaa made a humble appeal to the government to support private schools.

He said since the implementation of the free SHS, many private schools have closed down.

Rev Godbless Amankwaa indicated that government can support private schools by extending the program to them.

The proprietor observed that since the free education concept is a very laudable one, if the private schools are adequately supported, it will go a long way to improve education in the country.