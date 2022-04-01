ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President of Council of Zongo Chiefs urge government to restore toll booths

General News President of Council of Zongo Chiefs urge government to restore toll booths
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN

The President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs at Atwima Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti Region, Chief Abdulai Mohammed has called on government to bring back the suspended toll payment.

The chief observed that the suspension of the toll payment has not only rendered many traders at such points jobless, it has also caused government to lose revenue daily.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, the chief to bring back the toll booths to gather more revenues to cushion Ghanaians from the economic shocks.

Going forward chief Abdulai underscored that the agenda of the toll booths policy did not only come to generate revenue to maintain roads, but it also helped to create jobs for Ghanaians especially the Physically Challenged persons who served as attendants.

The chief also suggested effective supervisory measures to ensure transparency at the various toll booths centers to properly account for all revenues collected.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Reviewing cocoa sector hazardous framework very necessary — MELR Deputy Minister
01.04.2022 | General News
Morocco inaugurates International Center for Research on Prevention of Child Soldiers
01.04.2022 | General News
KNUST: Faculty of Built Environment, GRASAG launches Environmental Planning Challenge
01.04.2022 | General News
Health Committee chases Ofori-Atta to answer questions on allocation to NHIS
01.04.2022 | General News
'Must I cry and yellow before Akufo-Addo releases presidential staffers list over a year now' — Ablakwa
01.04.2022 | General News
We are not engaged in recruitment, enlistment exercise at the moment – Ghana Armed Force
01.04.2022 | General News
Mechanic shop, church, chop bar razed by fire at Awoshie Mangoase
01.04.2022 | General News
Sanitation Ministry introduces bio-digester installation manual to stakeholders
31.03.2022 | General News
'Let’s be proud of our cultural heritage'—David Dontoh to Ghanaians
31.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line