President of Council of Zongo Chiefs urge government to restore toll booths

The President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs at Atwima Mpasatia in the Atwima Mponua District of Ashanti Region, Chief Abdulai Mohammed has called on government to bring back the suspended toll payment.

The chief observed that the suspension of the toll payment has not only rendered many traders at such points jobless, it has also caused government to lose revenue daily.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, the chief to bring back the toll booths to gather more revenues to cushion Ghanaians from the economic shocks.

Going forward chief Abdulai underscored that the agenda of the toll booths policy did not only come to generate revenue to maintain roads, but it also helped to create jobs for Ghanaians especially the Physically Challenged persons who served as attendants.

The chief also suggested effective supervisory measures to ensure transparency at the various toll booths centers to properly account for all revenues collected.