Rev Minister invests Gh¢8 Million in garden eggs and pepper project at Ankaase

In his quest to ensure that food and for that matter vegetables become abundant to feed the country, a Kumasi based Reverend Minister Rev Jacob Baah has invested a whooping GH¢ 8million into garden eggs and pepper farming.

The two-acre farm of pepper, garden eggs among other food crops is sited at Ankaase, a town within the Kwabre East District of Ashanti Region.

Speaking to the correspondent in an interview, Rev Jacob Baah founder and leader of the Gethsemane Church Ministry sited in Ehwiaa suburb of Kumasi, disclosed that though he is a pastor, he also considers farming as another profession that would enable him feed and support society.

He noted that as a pastor he cannot limit himself to pastoral work. He noted that he decided to venture into other areas to earn a living instead of depending on the congregation.

The man of God said it was for these reasons and many more than made him venture into farming.

According to him, he started the project last year but unfortunately lost everything to the bad weather conditions.

The pastor described his second attempt as very successful taking into consideration the way the farm has been growing successfully.

"I will set a big record with a bumper harvest in this year," Rev Baah told this correspondent.

In an answer to a question the clergy intimated that the Gh¢8 Million pumped into the project include labour cost, cost of the hired land, pumping and spraying machines, fertilizer and other agro chemicals products used to manage farms and seedlings.

Rev Baah said in order not to miss service with the farming activities he has drawn a plan for the church to ensure uninterrupted services at all times.

He noted that learning from his example many youths in his church who are jobless have developed interest in farming to earn a better living.