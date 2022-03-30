SONA22: 'Covid-19 devastated the economy; aggravated by Russian invasion of Ukraine' — Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has bemoaned the rough impact the Russian-Ukraine war has had on the economy of Ghana.

He said although the bombs were being dropped miles away from Ghana, they were in fact hitting the pockets of Ghanaians here in Ghana.

Delivering his 2022 SONA address in Parliament today March 30, he noted that although the war was a thousand miles away from Ghana, its dire consequences were being felt on the citizenry as a result of trade engagements with the countries at war.

According to the president, 30% of Ghana’s wheat flour and fertilizer products come from Russia. He added that 60% of iron rods and other metal sheets are imported from Ukraine. 20% of Ghana’s manganese the President said is shipped to Ukraine.

The President stated, “the economic devastation of COVID has, since the beginning of this year, been further aggravated by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which has worsened the economic outlook of the entire world."

He continued, “We in Ghana have not escaped this development and the consequences are being felt in the rising cost of living at our markets and fuel stations. The bombs might be dropping on cities half a world away but they are hitting our pockets here in Ghana.”

However, President Akufo-Addo maintains that, despite these challenges, his government has been able to ensure that fuel supplies have not been disrupted like in other countries.

He indicated that the measures put out by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta "are meant to demonstrate that we are aware that we are in difficult times and we are addressing the situation."

He expressed his hope that the legislature will join the executive in the "belt tightening measures being set" as part of efforts to mitigate the challenging economy.