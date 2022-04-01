Barbers president calls on government for support to train youth in vocational skills

01.04.2022 LISTEN

The National President of the Ghana Association of Barbers And Barbering Saloon Owners (GABBSO) Mr. Ibrahim Musah has appealing to government for support to train the youth in vocational skills.

Mr Musah made the call in an interview with this reporter on Tuesday March 28, 2022 at the Centre for National Culture in Kumasi.

The occasion was aimed at electing a ten member executives to run the affairs of the regional Association for a period of four years.

The President expressed worry that many of the youth are idling about eith any meaningful life.

These youth he reiterated, blame their joblessness on non existent jobs in the country.

He noted that it was against this background that the Association is ready to recruit more youth to gain practical experience in the barbering.

Mr Musah indicated that barbering is a profitable business stressing that since the establishment of the Association in August 12, 1995, members have made great improvements in their businesses.

The National Deputy Organizer of the Association Mr Francis Kobia on his part expressed his gratitude about the successful elections.

He said the Association has drawn a comprehensive program that could help improve the skills of members this year 2022.

Aside that the Association has also partnered some Barbering outfits in the United Kingdom for exchange programs.

The Deputy National Organizer entreated members to remain resolute and back the executives in their quest to transform the Association.