ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
01.04.2022 Regional News

Ashanti Regional Barbers elect new executives

Ashanti Regional Barbers elect new executives
01.04.2022 LISTEN

Members of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Saloon Owners (GABBSO) on Monday March 28, 2022, elected a ten executives to run the affairs of the association for the next four years.

Speaking to the members after the swearing in ceremony, the newly elected chairman Mr Ismael Ralph expressed the new executive members readiness to work hard to ensure the Association realizes its objectives in the region.

He thanked the members for the unity and confidence that they reposed in them by giving them the mandate to manage affairs of the association for the next four years.

According to Mr Ismael Ralph, the executives will operate an open-door policy where transparency, probity and accountability would be their hallmark to sustain the gains that the association has so far chalked.

He said the new executive members are ready to explore avenues that seek to address the welfare of members, particularly in the areas that bothers on the growth of members businesses.

He charged members to be committed to the course of building a strong and vibrant association that would promote their welfare.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

More Regional News
ModernGhana Links
Obuasi East: Jeff Kwadwo Agyei elected for another term as Presiding Member
31.03.2022 | Regional News
EKMA: Hon. John Davis re-elected Presiding Member for Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality
30.03.2022 | Regional News
Tamale: Restore power to Kublemahaku — Ndan Ya-Naa orders NEDCo/VRA
30.03.2022 | Regional News
Redevelopment of Tema Meridian enclave roads begins
29.03.2022 | Regional News
Danyi-Nkwanta market booms as Menuso border re-opens
29.03.2022 | Regional News
TACYC holds peace forum to strengthen social cohesion and peaceful coexistence in Northern Region
28.03.2022 | Regional News
Ghana Chamber of Mines inspects projects at Amansie West District
28.03.2022 | Regional News
Gonjaland Youth Association will bring development to Savannah Region — NPP Women Organizer
27.03.2022 | Regional News
Let us work together for safe, affordable drinking water for all - Northern Regional Minister
25.03.2022 | Regional News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line