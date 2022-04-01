Ashanti Regional Barbers elect new executives

01.04.2022 LISTEN

Members of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Ghana Association of Barbers and Barbering Saloon Owners (GABBSO) on Monday March 28, 2022, elected a ten executives to run the affairs of the association for the next four years.

Speaking to the members after the swearing in ceremony, the newly elected chairman Mr Ismael Ralph expressed the new executive members readiness to work hard to ensure the Association realizes its objectives in the region.

He thanked the members for the unity and confidence that they reposed in them by giving them the mandate to manage affairs of the association for the next four years.

According to Mr Ismael Ralph, the executives will operate an open-door policy where transparency, probity and accountability would be their hallmark to sustain the gains that the association has so far chalked.

He said the new executive members are ready to explore avenues that seek to address the welfare of members, particularly in the areas that bothers on the growth of members businesses.

He charged members to be committed to the course of building a strong and vibrant association that would promote their welfare.