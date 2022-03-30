SONA 22: ‘The initial schedule we gave for Agenda 111 was overly ambitious’ — Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the timeline for the construction of 111 hospitals across the country will have to be extended as government was overly ambitious.

Delivering the state of the nation address in parliament today Wednesday March 30, he said the commencement of the project faced challenges that have derailed the initial schedule.

He indicated that the acquisition of project sites for the construction of the hospitals proved to be a major problem for government than it anticipated.

The President however, indicated that progress has now been made and work has started on 87 out of 111 sites. He added that the remaining 24 sites are still undergoing preliminary work.

Delivering the 2022 State of the Nations Address today in Parliament, he said, “Mr. Speaker, I have to report that, like all major construction projects, it is evident that the initial schedule we gave for the completion of the Agenda 111 was overly ambitious. Identifying suitable sites around the country, for example, has turned out to be even more problematic than had been anticipated.

"I am able to say that a great deal pf the preparatory work has now been completed, and work has started at eighty seven (87) of the one hundred and eleven (111) sites. I have been assured that preliminary work on the remaining twenty-four (24) sites is ongoing.”

The 111 hospitals comprise of a standard 100-bed district hospital for 101 districts without hospitals with accommodation for doctors and nurses. It also included six (6) new regional hospitals for each of the six (6) new regions; the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region; and three (3) zones in the country.

The project born out of the necessity to address gaps in Ghana’s healthcare system will provide some 33,900 jobs for construction workers and upon completion it will provide 34,300 jobs for healthcare workers.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized that Agenda 111 will be seen through to the end and will be commissioned by him before he leaves office on January 7, 2025.