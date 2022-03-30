'Agenda 111 is an ambitious project; it must and will be done by my government' – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured the ambitious Agenda 111 project would be fully achieved.

Under the project, the government is looking to address the infrastructure deficit in the health sector as exposed in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Delivering his State of the Nations Address (SONA) in Parliament on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, President Akufo-Addo stressed that he will see through the project and ensure every facility is commissioned before he leaves office.

“Agenda 111 is an ambitious project, which must and will be done, and which will create some thirty-three thousand, nine hundred (33,900) jobs for construction workers, and, on completion, some thirty-four thousand, three hundred (34,300) jobs for health workers.

“Mr Speaker, I have to report that, like all major construction projects, it is evident that the initial schedule we gave for the completion of the Agenda 111 was overly ambitious. Identifying suitable sites around the country, for example, has turned out to be even more problematic than had been anticipated. I am able to say that a great deal of the preparatory work has now been completed, and work has started at eighty-seven (87) of the one hundred and eleven (111) sites. I have been assured that preliminary work on the remaining twenty-four (24) sites is ongoing.

“We have every intention of seeing this project through to a successful end, which will enable me to commission all one hundred and eleven (111) hospitals before I leave office on 7th January 2025,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said in his address.

Through Agenda 111, government is looking to construct standard 100-bed district hospitals for one hundred and one (101) districts without hospitals, with accommodation for doctors and nurses; and six (6) new regional hospitals for each of the six (6) new regions.

The project will also see the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region; one (1) new regional hospital for the Western Region; and three (3) psychiatric hospitals for each of the three (3) zones of the country, i.e. North, Middle and Coastal.