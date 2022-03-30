EKMA: Hon. John Davis re-elected Presiding Member for Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipality

The Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, yesterday, March 29, 2022 held its elections to select its leader to preside over meetings and other administrative functions of the Assembly.

They retained the incumbent Presiding Member who also works as the Assembly Man for Anaji West Electoral Area. Hon. John Davis has won the hearts of many after he secured 100% votes.

To Hon. John DAVIS, the work of the Municipal is at his heart and will always put it first. Though the Assembly is young in terms of its establishment when it comes to its administrative work, it is functioning well. In aspects of education, security, water, roads and other lighting issues, the Assembly has done well.

He applauded everyone who supported him win his position again. According to him, the victory was a recognition of his service in the second tenure and the beginning of another dawn in the history of EKMA.

After the election, he commended all those who help him to be re-elected and said, "Today, I was re-elected as Presiding Member of the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly after what can be described as a unanimous endorsement (100%). I am grateful to all Assemblymembers for once again reposing their trust and confidence in me."

He added, "This victory is a sign of recognition of my service in the second tenure and a beginning of another dawn in the history of Great EKMA. I assure you of my relentless contribution as a key stakeholder of local governance in Effia Kwesimintsim."