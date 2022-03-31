Ekow Kwainoe led Siblings, Aboradze And Kwainoe family to dedicate ICT Centre in honour of their late father

The children of the late chief Nana Enoo Mutaku II of Ekumfi Esaakyir led by Mr. Ekow Kwainoo, siblings and family have constructed a state-of-the-art ICT Centre for Ekumfi Esaakyir Basic School in the Ekumfi District in honour of their father.

The gesture was part of activities to mark the 7th anniversary of Nana Enoo Mutaku II for his exemplary leadership and love for the country.

The 7th anniversary of the late chief and former Deputy Director General of the erstwhile P&T corporation, and a former deputy controller and Accountant General brought people from far and near including Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi, The Omanhen of Abeadze Traditional Area, Nana Amoasi VII the Ankobeahen of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Nana Essel Odikro of Ekumfi Essarkyir, Nana Mutaku III the Successor of the late chief, the Ankobeahen of Bonwire Traditional Area, Nana Poku. Nana Benyiwa VI Queen mother of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Dr. Nana Ama Amissah the queen mother of Mankessim Traditional Area among others who grace the occasion to glory.

Also present was the 2020 running mate of the NDC, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemam and some national, regional and constituency executives of the party.

Presenting the keys of the facility to the chief of Ekumfi Esarkyir, Mr. Ekow Kwainoe on behalf of the children indicated that the gesture is to exemplify the legacy of their late father and chief of Esaakyir.

"He lived a life worthy of emulation and 7 years after his passage his impact can still be felt among his people hence this gesture to personify his memory and legacy," he stated.

In addition to the newly built and furnished ICT center to the Essarkyir basic school, the children also made a cash donation of GH¢1,000.00 to each of the 12 best students who excelled in the 2021 academic year. They also presented 12 computers to the five Senior High Schools in the Ekumfi District namely E-Amass, Atta-Mills SHS, Akyen Snr High, Obama College and Alfakuna College. The Education Directorate was also presented with two computers.

Mr and Mrs Ekow Kwainoe on their part pledged their commitment to support the people of Ekumfi regardless of political affiliation. Recently he also supported over 1500 BECE candidates with mathematical sets, pens and other necessary materials for their examination.

In his remarks, Daasebre Kwebu Ewusi was full of praise for the philanthropist Mr. Ekow Kwainoe and the family for such an honour done their father. He entreated parents gathered to embrace the least of opportunities to educate their wards. He called on Nana Mutaku's family and children to continue honouring their father with developmental projects. He believes that's what chieftaincy stands for in giving meaningful life to the people.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman who refers to Mr. Ekow Kwainoe as her son encouraged him to continue helping the vulnerable in his area. She emphasises the need for education and digital education which is the new order of today's education. She encouraged the family to focus more on education with their partners to help project Ekumfi and its citizens.

She encouraged the beneficiaries of the cash prize and entreated them to learn hard. She admonishes the Education Directorate and the head of the basic school to build a maintenance culture around this project and use it for the purpose for which it has been built.