'My government has constructed over 10,000 kilometres of new roads since 2017' – Akufo-Addo

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that his government has constructed over 10,000 kilometres of new roads since 2017.

According to the President, more roads have been built, improved, and upgraded in the last five years of his administration than any other government in the history of the country.

“It is in the road sector that we have registered the greatest infrastructure achievement. I know that the word “unprecedented” is often used with careless abandon in our public discourse, but I use it carefully and purposefully. In the five years of my government, so far, more roads have been built, improved and upgraded than at any other equivalent period under any government in the history of Ghana.

“Some ten thousand, eight hundred and seventy-five (10,875) kilometres of new roads have been constructed in these five (5) years,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said during a state of the nation’s address on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Parliament.

Having commissioned the Tamale interchange on Tuesday, the President told Parliament it was the most satisfying birthday present for him that day.

He said his government is committed to building more roads across the country to facilitate development.

“Let me mention that yesterday, it was my honour and great pleasure to have commissioned the Tamale Interchange, the first such interchange in the northern sector of our country, which the people of Tamale celebrated. I considered it to be a most satisfying birthday present.

“We intend to continue with the building of roads around the country to accelerate the opening up of our country,” President Akufo-Addo stressed.

