SONA22: National Vaccine Institute to start phase 1 of commercial production pending parliamentary approval — Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said a bill to approve the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute will be laid to parliament for approval.

The President noted that the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee was set up in response to the vaccine deficiency in the country.

According to the President, the move was necessitated when world powers started “showing off” with vaccines during the peak of the covid-19 pandemic.

He added that subsequently, the committee was put in place to look into domestic vaccine production which led to the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategies the committee came up with.

The President indicated that the bill when passed by Parliament will enable the institute commence the first phase of its commercial production.

Delivering the State of the Nation Address (SONA) in parliament today Wednesday, March 30, he stated, “We had to learn some very hard lessons, and our belief in the need to be self-sufficient was reinforced when vaccine nationalism was played out blatantly by the rich and powerful countries."

He continued, “Mr. Speaker, the Presidential Vaccine Manufacturing Committee, which I set up to respond to this obvious deficiency, has put in place a comprehensive strategy for domestic vaccine production, and the establishment of a National Vaccine Institute to implement the strategy, which will enable us to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024.

“A bill will shortly be brought to you, in this house, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute.”

