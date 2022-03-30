ModernGhana logo
Tamale: Restore power to Kublemahaku — Ndan Ya-Naa orders NEDCo/VRA

By Nurudeen Ibrahim II Tamale
The King of Dagbon, Ya Naa Abubakar II has directed the Managing Director of NEDCo/VRA to as a matter of urgency restore power to Kublemahaku, a suburb of Tamale.

For the 27, the electricity company has plunged the community into total darkness over its disagreement with a community member.

The electricity company accused a resident of the area who is currently at large of power theft. Failure on their part to effect an arrest on the alleged perpetrator allegedly compelled them to 'punish' the community.

In an address on behalf of the overlord, at the commissioning of the Naa Gbewaa Interchange in Tamale, Zangbalin-lana Mahama directed the electricity company to restore power to the community.

"I call on the Managing Director of NEDCo/VRA to as a matter of urgency immediately restore power to the Kublemahagu area".

According to him, the power distribution company have acted in bad faith by punishing the entire community for several weeks.

As of today Wednesday 30th March, 2022, after the Ya-Naa's intervention yesterday power has not been restored in the community.

