Chaotic scenes as Ghanaians run for their lives at Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium

2 HOURS AGO

Supporters of the Super Green Eagles of Nigeria went on rampage at the Moshood Abiola Sports Stadium in Abuja, Nigeria, moments after Referee Sadok Selmi blew his final whistle to see Ghana qualify to the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup later in the year.

It was all pain and anger for the Nigerians at the sstadium, when the Super Eagles played a 1-1 drawn game with the Black Stars to see their perennial rivals picked a slot to the biggest football competition to be held in Qatar this year on the away goal rule.

After the centre Referee blew his whistle to end proceedings, the supporters started throwing bottled water and any object they could lay their hands on towards Ghanaians to vent their frustrations over their team's inability to qualify.

Some supporters ran onto the field and attacked players and technical team members of both teams.

They smashed the Super Eagles bench and equipment as emotions run riot at the stadium and this compelled the security men on duty to resort to tear gas to control the crowd and bring order to the stadium.

Ghanaian supporters who thronged to the stadium were escorted on the pitch to pass through the players' tunnel to prevent any attack on them.

The supporters had to wait over two hours before they could pick their busses to the Ghana High Commission in Abuja.

Ghana has qualified to the World Cup for the fourth time after missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

GNA

