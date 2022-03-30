Club Penguin was one of the earliest MMO games that were released all the way back in 2005 with the idea to create a virtual world or playland that was actually safe for younger audiences or kids. In this MMO title, the players could hang out with their friends, play a variety of different games, chat with each and use emoticons to interact with each other.

The game became quite a hit as most of the other MMO games were considered to be not safe for kids while the whole creation of Club Penguin was based on giving kids a safe playing and chatting environment. Although, older players could also join the game without restrictions. With a great launch and millions of fans around the world, the question that people keep asking even to this day is why did Club Penguin Shutdown?

In this article, we are going to take a deep dive into the history, present, and future of Club Penguin while also finding out the circumstances under which this game shutdown.

The Rise

Club Penguin was released in the year of 2005 but it wasn’t until a year later that this game started to gain some traction in 2006, reaching a whopping 2 million players around the world. The game attracted a lot of younger audiences and even parents as it made sure the environment was safe for the kids.

Club Penguin was constantly climbing the charts of popularity and more and more people were joining in. It also made it to Miniclip, which was one of the most popular online gaming platforms out there for free games. Club Penguin was soon trending and since it became so easily accessible, players couldn’t resist playing the game.

Within a year or two, the game quickly became one of the most used social platforms out there, where millions of players came together to keep in touch with their friends and family while having a blast with a slew of fun games to choose from. The success of Club Penguin attracted BIG names of the world and later on, Disney came out to acquire the parent company who owned the game.

The Downfall

After Disney acquired the studio, the game was rebranded as Disney’s Club Penguin. It did remain at the top of the charts for best MMORPG titles for kids, but many game developers copied the idea to cash in on this opportunity and scooped up quite some player base.

That was the start of the downfall for Penguin Club as the player count kept on declining and players were moving on to other portable gaming platforms. However, it didn’t stop Disney from investing in this project and launching new marketing campaigns to gain some boost. Although for years to come the game only lost traffic and suffered some huge losses, despite all that, it still had a significant amount of active players every month.

But they finally realized just how important it was to release a mobile version of the game, which they did in 2013. For a few years, the mobile version of the game did manage to keep the game afloat and in 2016, the game even got a massive surge in popularity due to all the memes that were circulating around Trumps’ election.

However, a year later, Disney decided it was time to bid goodbye to Penguin Club as Disney wanted to follow up on another project called the Penguin Club Island. Of course, they still wanted to make the old players feel at home with this new project, which was a huge challenge since the shutdown of the original game made a lot of fans choose a different path, which for them, definitely wasn’t Club Penguin Island.

After a few years of hard keeping the game alive, the developers decided it was time to put the game out of life support in 2018. This marked the end of an era for all Club Penguin lovers out there. The game officially died but love still continued… even to this day.

The Present

Although Disney discontinued support for Club Penguin, another developer was able to retrieve the code of the game and brought it back to life with a different name. He called it Club Penguin Rewritten, the game looked identical to the original title and worked really well.

But the problem with this rewritten version was that it lacked the security and moderation that the original game provided, which was the soul of the original title. And so as well as anyone could expect the game didn’t last long, it had a data breach in 2019, which compromised data of over 1.5 million players.

It did get some attention from players who wanted to get the hit of nostalgia and some other MMO lovers who wanted to try it out. But Disney came up with a legal DMCA takedown which resulted in the game being taken off the internet. But those kids have grown up to become adults and I think, there are now much better MMO games out there, you can buy Elden Ring for cheap on different gaming sites.

However, if you search for the game right now, you would find a number of Club Penguin Online sites where you can find the game still being life but none of them are as good as the original one and they are bound to get taken down anytime in the future.