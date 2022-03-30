ModernGhana logo
NAGRAT hoping for 15% salary increment in State of the Nation address today

Ahead of the State of the Nation address (SONA) today, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has said it is hoping for a salary increase announcement from the President.

Speaking to Citi News, the President of NAGRAT, Angel Carbonu explained that considering the economy, social and worsening economic conditions, some cushion was in order.

“Recognising that the economy is in dire straits and the hardest hit are public sector workers, so I am expecting the President to acknowledge that fact and make that concession to the workers of this country.”

“I am expecting a grand principle to be announced that as we move forward, the president will give some cola of 15 percent to workers to mitigate their financial situation. I am expecting that strongly,” Mr. Carbonu said.

President Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation address will come as the country contends with rising inflation, fuel costs and general cost of living.

Diesel is currently selling between GH¢10 and GH¢11 per litre, while the price of petrol has crossed the GH¢9 mark.

The year-on-year Producer Price Inflation for all industries for the first month of 2022 rose to 15.6 percent, up from the 14.7 percent recorded in December 2021.

The Fair Wages and Salaries Commission has indicated that there will be a review of the salary structure .

—citinewsroom

