Retract ‘insensitive’ comments comparing Ghana’s economy to sickle cell patients – NGOs slams Nhyiaeso MP

SickleLife and Sickle Cell Awareness Initiative (SCAI), non-governmental health advocacy organisations, have expressed their displeasure at Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah over a comment he made which they considered “insensitive and reckless.”

The Member of Parliament on Saturday, March 26, 2022, passed a comment about the economy, relating it to a child with sickle cell while on Joy FM’s Newsfile program saying; “Me I see our economy, currency, and those things as a child with Sickle Cell; small push then there is crisis.”

In a letter to the MP, the organisations said the comment by the MP is one that dehumanises persons living with sickle cell disease.

“We deem such language as reckless and insensitive, particularly because they drive the stigma and propel associated psychological issues related to the condition. While there are indeed several health and social challenges associated with SCD, you fell short of your mantle when you used your platform to dehumanise the brave warriors who live with SCD by comparing them to a volatile and fragile economy.

They are therefore asking that the MP retracts his words and use his position and power to campaign for awareness of the disease alongside other leaders who can effect change with their voices.

“We request that you publicly retract your comments and take this opportunity to address the millions of stakeholders who will be impacted by them. Beyond that, we ask you – along with all the country's leaders – to boldly and rightfully lead the charge on intervention efforts for SCD, especially considering the disproportionate impact it has on the constituents you serve.”

---citinewsroom