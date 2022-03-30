Techiman South election petition: NDC’s request for Jean Mensa to be summoned denied

30.03.2022 LISTEN

The Wenchi High Court on Tuesday, March 29 has rejected portions of an application filed by the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Techiman South 2020 Parliamentary Candidate, Dr Christopher Beyere Baasongti, praying the court to subpoena Mrs Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission among others.

The petitioner prayed the court to summon the EC Chair, the Bono East Crime officer, the Bono East EC Director, the Returning Officer of the 2020 Techiman South elections, and a medical Doctor at the Holy Family Hospital in Techiman.

However, the presiding judge, Justice Frederick Nawurah ruled to deny the petitioner the opportunity of summoning the EC Chair and the Regional Crime Officer for questioning.

Richard Asamoah, spokesperson for the first respondent, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, however, believes the petitioner is bent on dragging the case.

He also questioned the motives of the NDC in attempting to subpoena the EC Chair.

“What is the relevance of that subpoena? We are pursuing a civil case, so what are all these subpoenas about? The EC chair has nominated somebody to represent the organization and so why subpoena her to come and testify when she wasn’t even at the polling station or the constituency in Techiman South during the election. For us and as the judge affirmed, it was all irrelevant,” he said.

He, however, said the first respondent insists on its position and is confident of a favourable outcome.

“Let’s wait to see the drama that will unfold on the 13th and 14th of April. We are ever prepared to defend our position.”

The General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, and the petitioner of the case, Dr Christopher Beyere Baasongti who were both in court, declined to speak to the media.

The case has been adjourned to the 13th and 14th of April 2022.

---citinewsroom