2022 WCQ: CAF official reportedly beaten, stepped to death following stampede at Nigeria-Ghana clash

An official of the Confederation of African Football has died, following the disturbances in the aftermath of the Nigeria – Ghana FIFA World Cup qualifier in Abuja on Tuesday night.

Dr Joseph Kabungo, a Zambian medical practitioner, is reported that have lost consciousness after he was beaten and stepped on as fans tried to make their way out of the stadium due to the stampede.

He was CAF's designated Doping Officer for the game between Ghana and Nigeria.

In a post on Twitter by British-Nigerian journalist Osasu Obayiuwana, his death was confirmed after he was rushed to the hospital.

Ghanaian journalist, Collins Atta Poku, who watched the whole incident unfold, tweeted that Dr. Kabungo's misfortune was occasioned by the rowdy crowd who beat and stepped on him in the midst of the melee.

---citinewsroom