Ghana’s qualification to the world cup is the best birthday present for me – Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed his excitement about the Black Stars’ qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament.

According to the President, the qualification to the mundial is the best possible birthday present he could have asked for.

“Thank you. I appreciate it. It is the best possible birthday present I could have had,” President Akufo-Addo said during a phone call with Ghana coach Otto Addo.

In the conversation, President Akufo-Addo on a lighter note said Coach Otto Addo will be kidnapped and refused a return to Germany where he works with Borussia Dortmund.

“Well done but when you come here we are going to kidnap you. We are not going to allow you to go back to Dortmund. So be very careful when you are entering. You might not be able to leave Ghana again,” President Akufo-Addo said whiles laughing.

Ghana on Tuesday evening booked qualification to the 2022 FIFA World Cup after drawing 1-1 with Nigeria in Abuja.

The qualification was possible thanks to the away goal rule used in the African qualifiers for this year’s world cup.