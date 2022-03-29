E-Levy passage: Ghanaians react on social media

29.03.2022 LISTEN

The controversial E-levy has been passed today awaiting presidential assent.

The bill was read for the second time in parliament after Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta stormed the house by surprise.

Subsequently, the Minority Caucus walked out while the debate was still ongoing leaving the Majority to pass the bill unopposed.

Reacting to the news, social media users have termed the passage as a birthday gift to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo wo celebrates his 78th birthday today.

Many have called the President wicked while others hold the view that the new taxation would amount to nothing.

The Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority also received backlash from social media users after she lauded the passage of the E-levy and called today a good day.

Meanwhile, Gabby Otchere Darko, an NPP stalwart and a cousin to the President tweeted that the passing of the E-Levy was not a bad way for the President to celebrate his 78th birthday.

However, the Minority in Parliament has vowed to fight tooth and nail against the bill which according to them, was done without a quorum in Parliament.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu indicated that the Majority did not have the numbers as MP for Dome-Kwabenya Sara Adwoa Sarfo was not present.

He added that an ambulance supposedly conveying sick Ahanta West MP, Ebenezer Kum was seen however, the MP himself was not seen in the chamber making the Majority short of another member to form a quorum.

In a press conference earlier today, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stated that the Caucus has already filed a stay of execution on the bill and will ensure that like in the Justice Abdulai case, the affirmation of the Supreme Court on Article 104 (1) is upheld.