'E-Levy is not passed, what transpired in Parliament today is a ridiculous nullity' – Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said the passing of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) in Parliament is a ridiculous nullity.

Parliament in the absence of members of the Minority on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, passed the controversial E-Levy.

In a Facebook pose reacting to the passing of the E-Levy Bill, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the majority did not have the numbers to take such a decision.

According to him, whatever happened in Parliament in the absence of the Minority is a ridiculous nullity.

“Going by the Supreme Court’s decision, the E-Levy has not been passed. What transpired today is a ridiculous nullity,” the North Tongu MP posted.

