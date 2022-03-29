Majority approval of E-Levy in Parliament illegal, unconstitutional – Minority

The Minority in Parliament has described as illegal and unconstitutional the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) on Tuesday, March 29, 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Parliament this afternoon, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu stressed that the Majority did not have enough numbers in the house to take the decision to pass the controversial levy.

“In summary, Ladies and Gentlemen of the press we are convinced that the majority of less than 137 in the chamber conducting business only proceeded on illegal and unconstitutional business which is a sin on Article 104 as interpreted by the Supreme Court as a nullity in the Justice Abdulai v the Attorney General. We call it a charade,” the Minority Leader told the press.

According to Haruna Iddrisu, the E-Levy remains unpassed and any decision taken in Parliament today by the Majority in the house does not hold.

“We are convinced beyond a shadow of a doubt that Parliament did not have the numbers to take any decision that should bind on Parliament and bind on the Ghanaian people,” the Minority Leader emphasised.

In a surprise turn of events in the house today, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta stormed Parliament and moved for consideration of the levy.

After several deliberations and arguments, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin declared the E-Levy passed in the absence of the Minority who staged a walkout, insisting that they do not want anything to do with the passing of the levy.