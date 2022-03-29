'Managing Ghana’s economy is not about quoting Bible verses, wearing white dress' – Jinapor jabs Finance Minister

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Yapei-Kusawgu constituency, John Abdulai Jinapor has taken a swipe at Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

He said managing the economy is not about quoting Bible verses and wearing clothes.

The Finance Minister stormed Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to push for the passing of the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

During his address to the house, Ken Ofori-Atta is said to have quoted some bible verses in his bid to woo members of the Minority.

Speaking on the floor of Parliament, John Jinapor used the opportunity to throw jabs at the Minister for Finance.

He said the Finance Minister should note that managing Ghana’s economy is neither about quoting verses nor is it about always dressing up in white.

“I want to tell the Finance Minister that, managing this economy is not about quoting bible verses or wearing white. Thank you very much for the Bible quotations but when you quote the Bible, you must follow with actions and principles,” the Yapei-Kusawgu said in Parliament today.

According to John Abdulai Jinapor, he has no doubt the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will be booted out of government in the next general elections.

“I am even more convinced that whether the E-Levy is passed or not, you are on the way to opposition come 2024,” Mr. Jinapor stressed.

Meanwhile, the Majority in the absence of the Minority has this afternoon voted to approve the Electronic Transaction Levy Bill.

The Minority has since held a press conference accusing the Majority of engaging in illegality, arguing that they did not have the numbers to come to that conclusion.