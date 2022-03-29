E-Levy passed after Minority stages walkout

The Minority in Parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, staged a walk-out from Parliament as the Majority passed the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

In a surprise turn of events in the house today, the Finance Minister stormed Parliament and moved for consideration of the levy.

After several discussions where Minority and Majority MPs made various arguments, Speaker Alban Bagbin called for a 30 minutes recess for members of the house to go through a report of the Finance Committee.

After resuming sitting, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu emphasised that his group does not want to have anything to do with the E-Levy.

In a lengthy address, the long-serving Parliamentarian argued that the levy goes against the digitalisation agenda preached by the President Akufo-Addo administration since it assumed office.

Subsequently, Haruna Iddrisu marched all Minority MPs out of Parliament, making it clear that they will not partake in any approval process of the levy described as retrogressive and punitive.

Later on in the house, the Majority led the Consideration stage of the E-Levy Bill and pushed for its passing.

With the bill now passed, it awaits the assent of President Akufo-Addo for its implementation.

Modernghana News can report that the initial charge of 1.75% has been revised by the Finance Ministry with the government now set to charge 1.5% on all financial transactions that exceed GHS100 including Mobile Money transactions.