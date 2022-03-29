'Happy Birthday Mr President, I’m proud to serve you' – Bawumia to Akufo-Addo

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has sent a goodwill message to President Nana Akufo-Addo on the occasion of his 78th birthday today, Tuesday, 29 March 2022.

Dr Bawumia said he is proud and privileged to have the opportunity to serve the President and to help him in the transformation of the country.

He prayed for God’s blessings and protection for the President.

The President was born on 29 March 1944 to a former President and member of the Big Six, Edward Akufo-Addo and Adeline Akufo-Addo.

He is a lawyer and politician who previously served as Attorney General from 2001 to 2003 and as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 2003 to 2007 under the Kufuor-led administration.

He assumed office as President on 7 January 2017, after winning the 2016 elections.

He won the 2020 general elections and is currently serving a second term.