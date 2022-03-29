Akufo-Addo commissions newly-constructed overpass in Tamale

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commissioned the newly-constructed Tamale Interchange.

Delivering an address during the commissioning on Tuesday, the President said several road projects across the country will begin in the second quarter of the year under the second phase of the Sinohydro agreement.

“Apart from the construction of the interchange, the government has undertaken critical road projects to improve urban mobility across the country which will reduce travel time on our highways.”

The Tamale Interchange is an integral part of comprehensive measures by the Akufo-Addo government to address the issues of congestion in urban centers and to help improve travel times on major arterial roads.

Sod was cut for the project on April 10 as part of the $2 billion SinoHydro Master Project Support Agreement.

The Master Project Support was agreed upon between Ghana and Sinohydro Corporation Limited in 2018 to address major infrastructure challenges in the country.

Under the overall $2 billion deal, the Sinohydro Group Limited of China will provide the infrastructure of the government's choice in exchange for Ghana's refined bauxite.

Ghana will establish a refinery and select a partner to undertake the refining of the bauxite in line with the deal.

The President also expressed satisfaction with the work done so far and charged the urban roads and other relevant departments to ensure maintenance of the project.

The Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, had called for a structural audit to be conducted on the project.

However, the Ministry of Roads and Highways had insisted that the interchange is in accordance with the standards and specifications of the Ministry.

