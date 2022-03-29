V/R: Two ex-convicts grabbed for serial burglary in Denu

The Denu police command has arrested two ex-convicts, Joseph Senahia, age 22; and Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu, age 23, for committing various crimes.

The two were arrested on the back of a recent break-in at two different houses, where they made away with properties worth thousands of cedis.

The two are reported to have broken into a home at Denu on Monday, 21 March 2022 and made away with a 40-inch plasma television, a glass centre table, standing fan, Haojue BF motorbike, cooking utensils, studio headphones, DSTV decoder and a box containing an amount of GHS 7,000.

The two, again, broke into another house at Dzenunyekpodzi on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.

They made away with mattresses, a tabletop fridge, a sewing machine, a furniture set, a sewing machine and bags containing personal belongings.

Based on intelligence, suspect Joseph Senahia was arrested at his hideout at Awakorme, a suburb of Aflao on Saturday, 26 March 2022

He mentioned Wisdom Agorsu Atorsu as an accomplice, leading to his arrest.

The two confessed to committing all two burglaries together with other accomplices.

Efforts are, however, ongoing to arrest a third suspect identified as Kofi Kofigo.

Both suspects are expected to be arraigned soon.

The police has called on residents of the community and its environs not to leave their homes unlocked and to notify neighbours of their absence when they know they will be away for a long time.

