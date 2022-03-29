'Don’t tax MoMo; Minority will vote against punitive, regressive E-levy' – Ato Forson speaks as parliament considers levy

Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Cassiel Ato Forson has emphasised that the Minority in Parliament will vote against the passing of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) any day.

The Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Member of Parliament (MP) made this emphatic statement on the floor of parliament on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, when Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta moved the motion for the passage of the E-levy in Parliament.

Speaking during a debate in the House, Cassiel Ato Forson said the government should forget about the E-Levy.

According to him, the controversial levy that will affect Mobile Money (MoMo) transactions is regressive and one that the Minority will reject.

“Don’t tax MoMo. The NDC opposes the E-levy, It is not only regressive but punitive.

“The NDC’s position is that don’t tax MoMo, and we are going to vote against it,” Mr. Ato Forson said amid cheers from his colleague Minority MPs.

Contributing to the debate from the Majority side, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah tried to woo the Minority to approve the E-Levy bill.

He said in these trying times where economies have suffered the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic, it is important that everyone supports the government to implement E-Levy to rake in additional revenue to support the development of the country.

The Minority responded with an utterance of ‘boo’ to show disapproval, cementing their stands that there is no way they will vote to approve the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy.