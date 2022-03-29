ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Border is not fully opened — Aflao residents

General News Border is not fully opened — Aflao residents
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Residents of Ketu South, particularly, Aflao have expressed reservations on the border reopening taking effect March 28.

The country's land and sea borders had been reopened two years since they were shut to human traffic following the outbreak of COVID-19 in 2020.

Some residents who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview welcomed the announcement on the reopening saying, it held hopes of a return to their normal business activities but wished more was done to make long held dream come to pass quickly.

They said the reopening of the border by both Ghana and Togo through bilateral negotiations would have offered them the relief they needed for their businesses to bounce back.

A head potter, Madam Dona Agbogbo, said she was grateful to God for the reopening of the border but wondered its impact on her business explaining, she might encounter difficulties attempting to cross into the neighbouring Togo to ply her trade.

A bread seller at the border, Madam Georgina Atsu, said she stayed on, on Sunday to watch the President deliver the announcement with hopes that their woes were going to be over but said, “it's clear to me now that the Aflao Border is only partly open.”

“Though the border is open, its' not truly open because you cannot cross into Togo freely. We have a President who is also the ECOWAS Chairman. I'll plead with him to do something, so we don't get stranded at the Togo side of the border which is still closed to human traffic,” Madam Juliana Afedo, another resident appealed.

GNA

More General News
ModernGhana Links
Asante Board Member, Dr Kofi Abban Grabs Top Africa Award
28.03.2022 | General News
African Governments must embrace Artificial Intelligence – Dr. Kpodar
28.03.2022 | General News
Akufo-Addo addresses 'fellow Ghanaians' tonight
27.03.2022 | General News
Arthur Kennedy explains how he was chased out 6 months to his graduation at UG Medical School
27.03.2022 | General News
Stampede: NIA opens new GhanaCard centre at UGBS; update of records, verification at El-wak
27.03.2022 | General News
Karpowership Ghana grabs African Human Resource Innovation Award
26.03.2022 | General News
Property rate taxes are for the assemblies, not for central gov't — Edgar Wiredu
26.03.2022 | General News
Tamale: Restore power to Koblimahgu before installing meters – PURC orders NEDCo
26.03.2022 | General News
Artificial Intelligence key to unlock the future - Dr Kpodar
25.03.2022 | General News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line