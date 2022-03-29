ModernGhana logo
Kadjebi residents happy over Menuso border re-opening in Oti Region

Residents of Kadjebi, in the Oti Region have expressed excitement over the re-opening of Menuso Border Post for commuters.

They said the move would help revive business activities between Ghana and Togo, hence improving their living conditions.

Mr Abdul Rahman Ibrahim Baba, the Assemblyman for Menuso Electoral Area, said the closure of the Menuso Border Post had affected his electorate's businesses and economic lifestyle and now that the border had re-opened, trading activities would improve in the area.

He said they were happy and thanked the President for opening the border since his electorates in both Togo and Ghana would bounce back to their trading activities, hence life perk-up in the area.

Mr Divine Quarshie, a Port Health Officer at Menuso Border Post, said the re-opening of the border was good news because business activities within the border enclave would thrive and life would get better.

An official with Ghana Immigration Service at the Menuso Border Post, who wanted to be anonymous, said they re-opened the border following the President's directive.

He said commuters were freely moving to the Togo side without any hindrance from them excepts from Togo side that were yet to re-opened.

Mr Agbeko Akoete, an Immigration Officer at Danyi-Nkwanta Border Post in Togo, said they were yet to re-open their land borders, but hoped it would be re-opened on Tuesday, March 29.

Mr Agbowadi Koffi, a Police Officer at Danyi-Nkwanta Border Post also reiterated that they had not re-opened the border but it was likely to be re-opened within the week.

GNA

