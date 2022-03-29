Minority raises objection to E-levy debate as Finance Minister moves motion

The Minority in Parliament has raised objections to plans by the Majority to commence debate on the controversial Electronic Transfer levy (E-levy) today, Tuesday, March 29.

According to the Minority, the move was not captured in the business of the week; hence their surprise at its enlistment in the order paper.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu reiterates the Minority's stance on the E-levy.

“When the business statement was presented last week, it [E-levy] was not part of the business approved for the house. We have warned time and again and cautioned that we do want to be taken by surprise on a major economic policy of government. Parliament cannot be that when a side is convenient with its number, then business can go on. It cannot be. We will not accept that culture. So when they [Majority] did not have the numbers, they weren’t ready. Now, that they have the numbers, then you say we should do business.”

Despite the objection, the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has moved the motion for the debate on the controversial electronic transfer levy to commence in Parliament.

Although the bill was not captured in the business statement of the house for this week, it was enlisted for the second reading and consideration on Tuesday.

This comes at a time the house is filled to capacity by both members of the Minority and Majority.

---citinewsroom