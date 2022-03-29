Esse Quam observes World Water Day with students of Knowledge Hub

Students of Knowledge Hub Educational Complex located in Kasoa, in the Ga West Municipal, joined Esse Quam; a non-governmental organization to observe this year's World Water Day.

The school children learned about some uses of water, the causes and effects of water pollution, and how it can be prevented and stopped.

The leaders guided the pupils to produce visuals for the campaign, which they used to educate the public on the effects and hazards of water pollution.

The teacher in charge of Environmental Studies; Madam Perpetual, through simple experiments, assisted the pupils to learn about the importance and uses of water in everyday lives.

Some of the pupils engaged in role-plays to educate their colleagues on the knowledge they've acquired. The school children demonstrated their understanding of the campaign and the lessons of preventing water pollution.

The Director of Knowledge Hub Educational Complex, Mr. Benjamin Brobbey, expressed his appreciation to Esse Quam, for engaging the students by educating them on the important uses of water and the effects of water pollution on the environment.

Esse Quam's programme on well-being seeks to assist people in deprived communities to get access to potable drinking water.

World Water Day is an international United Nations holiday, observed yearly on March 22. Clean and safe water is a necessity that is still not accessible to many people around the globe, especially in developing countries. World Water Day brings awareness to this issue and how important it is to make fresh water accessible to everyone for drinking and sanitation purposes. There are currently 2.2 billion people living with no access to clean and safe water. This situation paints a grim picture of a global water crisis that we must collectively fight.

Esse Quarm aims at building a better, fairer, and more sustainable world in the areas of General wellbeing, Economic empowerment, the Environment, and Technological Advancements.

History of World Water Day

A proposal for World Water Day to become an official observance was first introduced in Agenda 21 of the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development, held in Rio de Janeiro in 1992. In December of the same year, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution that declared March 22 as World Water Day, to be observed every year.

The first World Water Day was celebrated on March 22, 1993. The day is observed by all UN member states, as well as people and international organizations dedicated to the cause of making freshwater accessible for everyone. Read more about WWD here: https://www.undp.org/blog/urgent-world-water-day-call-action