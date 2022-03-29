'This is not how to protect the public purse Mr. President' — TV3's Johnnie Hughes bites Akufo-Addo

29.03.2022 LISTEN

An outspoken journalist and a social critic, Johnnie Hughes has called on government to do better in protecting the public purse.

On his Johnnie's Bite Show on the TV3 New Day morning show on Monday, March 29 2022, he said, President Akufo-Addo has been wasting taxpayers' money appointing several people for same roles.

He stated, “In ministries or agencies who have public relations officers who have gone for interviews, presented their CV’s, have worked as civil servants have climbed up the ladder, you have those people there and then when you come you also appoint spoke persons to do the work of the PRO, and you pay PRO and you pay Spokesperson, you are wasting money…this is not how to protect the public purse Mr President."

According to him, this has resulted in conflicts of roles between the PROs and Spokespersons at MDAs.

He explained, “You have spokesperson for this, spokesperson for that at the same place so there is confusion. PRO said this, Spokesperson said another thing and at some point, when you call them, PRO says I can’t talk about this call this one."

He again cited an example where two people have been appointed for the same role but still takes different separate salaries.

He stated, “You have the Minister of Finance and you have Minister of State in-charge of Finance at the Presidency how? They are ministers at once on the same wavelength. Minister of state at the finance ministry, minister of finance plus their deputies and I say all of them will get their Ex-gratia at the end of their services."

According to Johnnie Hughes, the Akufo-Addo government has failed in its promise to protect the public purse.

“But you told us, Mr. President, that you are going to protect the public purse, I shall protect the public purse, you told us. This is not how to protect the public purse,” he emphasised.