Ghana Airport Company Limited revises COVID-19 guidelines at KIA

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has revised its guidelines at the Kotoka International Airport after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions and safety protocols on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The President noted that fully vaccinated persons arriving at the Airport will no longer have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test from the country of embarkation.

From Monday, March 28, 2022, the President also said such travellers, will also not be tested on arrival at the controversial $150 fee being charged by Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited for rapid COVID-19 tests.

The 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test initially attracted a $150 fee, but was subsequently reviewed.

Persons who have not been vaccinated will have to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test in addition to an antigen test.

Find below the full guidelines

