ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana Airport Company Limited revises COVID-19 guidelines at KIA

Health Ghana Airport Company Limited revises COVID-19 guidelines at KIA
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The Ghana Airport Company Limited (GACL) has revised its guidelines at the Kotoka International Airport after the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, announced the easing of coronavirus restrictions and safety protocols on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The President noted that fully vaccinated persons arriving at the Airport will no longer have to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test from the country of embarkation.

From Monday, March 28, 2022, the President also said such travellers, will also not be tested on arrival at the controversial $150 fee being charged by Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited for rapid COVID-19 tests.

The 30-minute PCR COVID-19 test initially attracted a $150 fee, but was subsequently reviewed.

Persons who have not been vaccinated will have to provide a negative PCR COVID-19 test in addition to an antigen test.

Find below the full guidelines

3292022123606-n6iul8w331-3292022121232-ghana-airports-guidelines-.jpeg

---citinewsroom

More Health
ModernGhana Links
'Easing of Covid-19 restrictions justified based on data, science' – GMA
28.03.2022 | Health
New Covid-19 reviews not static, can change depending on situation – GHS
28.03.2022 | Health
Don't overlook abortion related deaths — GHS
28.03.2022 | Health
New study recommends cut in TB treatment time for children
28.03.2022 | Health
Covid-19: Treatment centres empty – Akufo-Addo
28.03.2022 | Health
Damongo MP donates 10 Motorbikes to West Gonja Municipal Health Directorate
27.03.2022 | Health
"Stop consuming Trans-Fatty Acid Foods, they're dangerous" — Deputy Health Minister warns
28.03.2022 | Health
Health staff refuse postings to some districts in the Eastern Region — Director
26.03.2022 | Health
Optometrist caution Ghanaians to seek regular eye care
26.03.2022 | Health
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line