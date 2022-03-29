ModernGhana logo
'Mahama using lies to pursue his agenda of becoming president again' – Buaben Asamoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Yaw Buaben Asamoa has accused John Dramani Mahama of using lies and half-truths to push his agenda of becoming president again.

Speaking to Asaase Radio in an interview, Mr. Asamoa stressed that although the former President wants to lead the country again, he has no agenda and continues to find fault with everything since he has nothing better to offer the country.

“He wants to be President without an agenda, he wants to be President without a well-thought-through process that defines him better than before. He wants to be a President but he doesn’t have a platform. So, he is seeking to use lies and half-truths to establish a platform but those things don’t go far,” the NPP Communications Director stated.

Yaw Buaben Asamoa said this while reacting to former President Mahama’s latest comments on the Supreme Court ruling on the Deputy Speaker’s right to vote while presiding.

Engaging some followers of NDC in the USA over the weekend, the former President noted that he finds the ruling of the SC absurd.

But according to Buaben Asamoa, Mahama is a desperate individual who is seeking to become President again without any new policies or options to offer.

“I find his comments demeaning of a statesman who seeks to lead the country. Because you’re [Mahama] denigrating the country’s image abroad and yet you seek to lead it. You’re not just denigrating in charge; you’re attacking the basic of every democracy; that’s the judiciary,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa emphasised.

