ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A/R: Fulani herdsmen terrorising us – Serekyere Afram Plains farmers cry

Social News A/R: Fulani herdsmen terrorising us – Serekyere Afram Plains farmers cry
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

The best farmer for the Sekyere Afram Plains District in the Ashanti region, Rev. Michael Opoku, has appealed to government as well as the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Sulemana Hamidu, to come to their aid over recurrent attacks on them by Fulani herdsmen in the area.

According to him, the herdsmen are using their cattle to destroy their farm produce as well.

He complained that the illegal activities of the herdsmen are taking a toll on their farming activities.

Speaking with the media in an interview, Rev Opoku said his 10-acre farm of various crops was destroyed by the herdsmen this year.

The herdsmen, he noted, resort to gun threats anytime the farmers confront them about the destruction.

He said but for the restraint of the farmers, the situation would have escalated in the area.

He, however, warned that if care is not taken and the situation not addressed immediately, the farmers would be forced to retaliate if provoked again.

Source: Classfmonline.com

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Kadjebi residents happy over Menuso border re-opening in Oti Region
29.03.2022 | Social News
Ho traders laud government for opening the land borders
29.03.2022 | Social News
C/R: Pastor caught naked and ready to sodomise man at Gomoa
29.03.2022 | Social News
Bag of water to be sold at GHS8 effective April 1
29.03.2022 | Social News
'Opening of land borders will alleviate suffering of residents' – Dzifa Gomashie
29.03.2022 | Social News
Public Sector Forum dissociates itself from roadmap adopted at Labour Conference
28.03.2022 | Social News
Decongestion exercise begins ahead of Tamale overpass opening on March 29
28.03.2022 | Social News
Land borders: 'This is a dangerous time to reopen the borders' — Executive Director WACCE
28.03.2022 | Social News
Firemen rescue accident victims at Gomoa Bewadze, one dead
28.03.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line