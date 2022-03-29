A/R: Fulani herdsmen terrorising us – Serekyere Afram Plains farmers cry

The best farmer for the Sekyere Afram Plains District in the Ashanti region, Rev. Michael Opoku, has appealed to government as well as the District Chief Executive (DCE), Mr. Sulemana Hamidu, to come to their aid over recurrent attacks on them by Fulani herdsmen in the area.

According to him, the herdsmen are using their cattle to destroy their farm produce as well.

He complained that the illegal activities of the herdsmen are taking a toll on their farming activities.

Speaking with the media in an interview, Rev Opoku said his 10-acre farm of various crops was destroyed by the herdsmen this year.

The herdsmen, he noted, resort to gun threats anytime the farmers confront them about the destruction.

He said but for the restraint of the farmers, the situation would have escalated in the area.

He, however, warned that if care is not taken and the situation not addressed immediately, the farmers would be forced to retaliate if provoked again.

Source: Classfmonline.com