'Mahama’s comments on SC ruling demeaning; he is desperate with nothing to offer' – Buaben Asamoa

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
The communications director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has lambasted John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments on the Supreme Court ruling on the rights of a deputy speaker in Parliament to vote while presiding.

Engaging some supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the USA over the weekend, the former President reiterated his position that the decision of the apex court is absurd.

Speaking to Asaase Radio on the matter, Yaw Buaben Asamoa has urged all not to take John Dramani Mahama seriously.

According to the communications director of the NPP, the NDC leader is a desperate individual with nothing better to offer.

He said Mahama only knows how to make demeaning statements in his quest for power.

“This is a desperate individual who is seeking a position without any new policies or options to offer. I find his comments demeaning of a statesman who seeks to lead the country. Because you’re [Mahama] denigrating the country’s image abroad and yet you seek to lead it. You’re not just denigrating in charge; you’re attacking the basic of every democracy; that’s the judiciary,” Yaw Buaben Asamoa shared.

According to Mr. Asamoa, ex-President Mahama’s continuous allegations against the Supreme Court have become frustrating and he must put a stop to it.

“We [NPP] have consistently rebutted and it’s sad that we have to keep coming back to this same old funny allegation which makes no difference to our political wellbeing and he keeps going about it, it’s frustrating,” the NPP Director emphasised.

