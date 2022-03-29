Bag of water to be sold at GHS8 effective April 1

29.03.2022 LISTEN

The National Executive Committee of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers have announced an increase in the selling price of bottled and sachet water.

In a press release, they stated that the increment is as a result of the incessant fuel hikes which has had both direct and indirect effects on their business.

According to the association, the depreciation of the cedis has also led to the increment of most of the imported materials used in the packaging of water.

While a sachet of water still sells at 40pesewas, a bag of water from the truck will be sold at GHS6.

Mini shop retailers will sell it at a maximum of GHS8 to consumers.

The 500ml of bottled water will now be sold at GHS2. The medium or 750ml bottles will sell at 2.50pesewas and a 1.5ml bottle will go for 3.50pesewas.

The new prices will take effect from April 1, 2022.

Read the full statement here:

Press Release on packaged water price review.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers (Naspawap) in consultation with stateholders wishes to recommend the following price reviews of bottled and sachet water. These reviews serve as a guide to all Regional Associations and to ensure uniformity across the country. The NEC also cautions that there might be slight variations in prices across the regions due to haulage to remote and distant areas.

It is recommended that ice bottled water 500ml be retailed at 2.00 ghc, and iced bottled water, 750ml or medium size, be retailed at 2.50 ghc and 1.5L bottled water 3.50 ghc.

Iced sachet water remains unchanged at 40p.

A bag of sachet water, 500ml by 30pcs, will now sell at 6.00 ghc maximum from the retail trucks. Mini shops will now retail a bag of sachet at 8.00 ghc per bag maximum. These new prices takes effect from Friday April 01, 2022.

The price reviews have been necessitated by the rising cost of inputs, such as fuel and packaging materials which are mainly imported and produced from petroleum sources.

At our previous review the exchange rate of the dollar was in the region of 6.50 ghc. Currently it is inching up to 8.50 ghc. Fuel which forms a major cost of distributing the products to the market centers has significantly gone up since our last review. It was 6.50 ghc per liter and now it is above 11 ghc per liter, which is averaging 69.2% change since Jan 1 2022 when the old prices were implemented.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) wishes to again plead with government and it's agencies to take a second look at many fees and taxes on the packaged water industry to help reduce the financial burden to save the industry and protect jobs for the youths along the value chain from production to consumption of the packaged water. Also considering the significant impact of the packaged water industry to the eradication of water borne deseases and the achievement of the SDG goals on water.

Signed

(Director of Corporate Affairs - NEC of NASPAWAP)

+233 24 814 5549 President- NASPAWAP, Mr. Magnus Nunoo