Bawumia denies abandoning economy; says his focus on digitalisation is to strengthen pillars

The Vice President of the Republic, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has rubbished claims he has lost touch with the economy as head of the economic management team.

The Minority in Parliament has been asking the Vice President to break his silence on the country’s ailing economy which needs better solutions.

Reacting to the claim during a meeting with participants of the Agric Bootcamp at the Jubilee House on Monday, March 28, 2022, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the allegations are false.

According to him, he has been focused on digitalisation to build strong pillars to support the country’s economy to stand firm.

“Sometimes people say, well, we thought you were an economist, but you’re doing so much in IT space. Have you left economics behind? No, no, not at all. In fact, it is because of the economy that I’m focusing on digitising because without building those pillars, our economy will just not be able to stand on its own feet,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia shared.

The Vice president continued, “We need to build those pillars to allow all our sectors in the economy to be able to compete and so we decided to address some of the major bottlenecks that businesses face in the Agric sector through digitalisation.

“Coming into government and heading the Economic Management Team, the President gave me that mandate and opportunity to focus on how best we can transform and modernise Ghana to make sure that some of the challenges, some of the risks that, you know, people just want to operate in our economy are facing, how we mitigate those risks, how we make this economy an efficient economy and this is why I have focused on digitalisation."

Bawumia is now scheduled to deliver a speech on the economy on April 7, 2022.