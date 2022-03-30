Mama Agbalenyo supports Volta Region female teams with sporting materials

Mama Agbanyo l has supported female teams that will be taking part in the regional division one league in Volta Region.

Mama Agbalenyo l who doubles as the founder and director for a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), Link Across Boarder, whose main job is to provide schools with a modern class and library.

Mama Agbalenyo was born in Jamaica but later moved to Canada where she taught in many schools for about 30 years.

Mama Agbalenyo who is known in private life as Sylvia Morison was installed as Queen mother of Kpeve Todzi in 2013 due to her humanitarian efforts of building one and the first modern library in the region.

Through her effort and the ideas to help promote better education, she helps in building several libraries within Volta region and beyond.

According to her, it was a welcome gesture to support female sporting activities especially football to bring out the hidden talent in the girls.

She disclosed that she will donate to all the 13 registered female teams that will be taking part in the upcoming regional female division one league in the region.

According to her, she is engaging some other NGOs to help promote female football in the region.

She donated a set of jerseys, shin guards among other items to Anlo Ladies FC, Agave Glad Ladies FC, Ave Shining stars FC respectively on Sunday, March 27 after FA cup round of 16 encounter between Anlo Ladies and Rootz Sisterz from Eastern region, which Anlo ladies won 6-5 on penalties.

She also urged individuals, philanthropists, and corporate organisations to help support female soccer to the next level.

"Let push for gender balance since what men can do women can do it and even do it better", she added.

Mama Agbalenyo also appealed to parents and individuals who are fond of discouraging and creating a lot of stigma about females in sports to desist from such acts.

Mama Tokormi l, Mr Richard Kwame Sefe, Member of Parliament for Anloga constituency, team managers from various female teams, players among others were present at Anloga senior High school at donation.

The various team managers and players thanked Mama Agbalenyo l for her kind gestures while appealing for more support from the general public.