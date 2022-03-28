Failed NPP Parliamentary Candidate charged for Ghc700k fraud

A failed parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Subin constituency in the Ashanti region, Mr Kwadwo Villey Acheampong has been dragged to court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of Ghc700,000.

Mr Kwadwo Villey Acheampong, is accused of collecting the said amount after he advertised his six-bedroom uncompleted house for GHc820,000 but after receiving GHc700,000 refused to hand over documents of the property to the complainant.

Upon his arrest, the accused person indicated in his cautioned statement that he borrowed the said money of GHc700,000 from the complainant but not to sell his building to him.

Mr. Acheampong who appeared today before an Accra Circuit Court presided over by Her Honor Mrs. Susanna Edufful, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding by false pretence.

He was subsequently granted bail in the sum of Ghc700,000 with two sureties, one to be justified by a landed property of which the title deed must be deposited with the court registry.

The case has been adjourned to April 27, 2022.

Facts

The facts as presented to the court on behalf of ASP Nyamekye were that, the complainant Solomon Kwabi is a businessman, resident at Garden Estate, Teshie, whilst accused person Villey Acheampong is also a businessman, resident at Baastona-Spintex.

According to the prosecutor, during the month of February, 2020, accused person advertised his six-bedroom uncompleted house at Baastona-Spintex for sale through an Estate agent, Kwadwo Owusu, a witness in this case.

He told the court that, the Complainant together with the witness met accused person and they agreed a price of GHc820,000.

He said, the Complainant made payment to accused person of which some of the monies were paid through the witness and a receipt of payment issued to the Complainant.

The prosecutor told the court that, a total amount of GHc700, 000 was paid to the accused person and the Complainant demanded to see the documents of the said building so that he could add the remaining GHc120, 000 to complete payment.

ASP Nyamekye noted that, to the surprise of the complainant, the accused person sent him a message that he has sold the same building to another buyer. The complainant then demanded for his money but accused failed to give same to him.

The complainant then petitioned the Director General/CID on October 27, 2021,” the prosecutor noted.

He said, “On November 2, 2021, the accused was arrested and in his investigations cautioned statement, he stated that, he borrowed the said money of GHc700, 000 from the complainant but not to sell his building to him.”

The accused person with a leading member of the NPP, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

He told the court that, “the Accused person was shown the receipt payment as well as messages sent to the Complainant but could not give tangible reason as to why he issued the receipt and the messages.

“Police asked accused person to produce the original copy of the documents of the said building but he could not produce same. Investigations at the Lands Commission revealed that, the said land is registered in the name of Kwadwo Adjei the same person who issued the indenture for the accused person.

“Meanwhile investigations at DCI Microfinance, Accra also indicated that, the accused person has used the original land certificate of the building to secure several loans at the said facility.

He was arraigned after investigations and the accursed was charged with the offence.