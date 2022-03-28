'Easing of Covid-19 restrictions justified based on data, science' – GMA

ModernGhana logo
The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has welcomed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s decision to ease Covid-19 restrictions in Ghana.

The General Secretary of the GMA, Titus Beyuo, said the President’s move is in order as Ghana is better placed to handle negative implications associated with the relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions.

“We welcome the statement and the announcements made by the President. We think the easing of these restrictions is justified by our current situation and so we welcome it.”

“If you look at the science and data available to us, I do not see any reason why we should not ease restrictions and also bearing in mind that it is possible that we will live with the virus for sometime. As of now we do not have any pressing danger for which reason we need to continue with all the restrictions as they were before,” he said on Eyewitness News.

President Akufo –Addo during his 28th address to the nation on measures taken to prevent the further spread of Covid-19 on Sunday night said the wearing of nose masks is no longer mandatory.

Travelers who are also fully vaccinated will no longer be required to provide a negative PCR test and will also not be tested again at the airport.

Justifying the decision, Mr. Beyuo said Ghana’s handling of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic offers enough justification to ease some restrictions.

“Our current understanding of this virus was not the same at the time when it came. At the time even when we only had one case, we did not understand how it will work in the society. At the time we did not have a vaccination in force.

“If we have been able to bring a wave down successfully and we are also doing vaccinations, I do not see why we cannot ease restrictions” he argued.

