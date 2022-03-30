GAMA focuses on increasing access to improved sanitation and water in Ghana — Project Coordinator

The Project Coordinator of the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA) and Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area's(GKMA) sanitation and water project under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources Ing George Asiedu has disclosed that the Ministry is focused on increasing access to improve sanitation and water in the country.

Speaking to the Modernghana News correspondent King Amoah in an interview, Ing Asiedu hinted that the project was initially launched in Kumasi in 2020 but relaunched in December 2021 during the World Water Day celebration to tackle sanitation issues in the Metropolis.

He said since the introduction of the program the Ministry has chalked massive achievements in the patronage of household and institutional toilet facilities through awareness creation and public sensitisation spearheaded by the media.

According to the Project Coordinator, government in its wisdom considered issues of sanitation and water as important hence, the establishment of the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry to tackle the age-old sanitation menace in the country.

The engineer hinted that apart from the success stories chalked by GAMA, the project has so far constructed 1,049 ultra-modern bio digester toilet facilities in some selected communities in the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area (GKMA).

The engineer added that due to the interest the people of Kumasi have shown in the project, the Ministry has decided to consider four other communities in Kumasi that were not part of the selected communities within GKMA for support.

The project which is being sponsored by the World Bank, Engineer Asiedu indicated that it is the plan of the Ministry to extend the project to other regions in future to benefit every Ghanaian.

He said as part of measures to ensure the sustainability of the project, beneficiaries are undertaken through some lessons on how to manage the facilities to ensure their life span.

Ing Asiedu further observed that through the introduction of the project, many youth including graduates have gained employment in the areas of construction, sales and marketing of the facilities.

He also called on the media as partners in the project to intensify their public education towards the success of the project.