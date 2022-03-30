ModernGhana logo
'Chiefs should be given the mandate to manage sanitation in their area' — Otumfuo Atenehene

The Atenehene of Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Nana Boàkye Yiadom Atonsa II has made a passionate appeal to government to mandate traditional authorities to take over the management of sanitation within their localities.

He said the move will go long way to contribute to winning the fight against the sanitation menace in the country.

Nana Atonsa II who also doubles as the chief of Denase, a town along the Kumasi-Ofinso road in the Ashanti Region observed that government though playing its role to address the sanitation issues, its success has been less and slow.

The chief who was speaking to this reporter in an interview alleged that the officials who have been appointed to the positions of trust to enforce the environmental laws fail to discharge their duties.

"They usually render lip service to environmental issues just to create the impression that they are working," the chief alleged.

Otumfuo Atenehene noted that though the country receives foreign grants including support from the World Bank to manage the country's sanitation and water challenges, yet the impact has not been felt as the sanitation continues to engulf the country.

Atenehene also linked the country's inability to succeed to the over reliance on government for solution.

According to him, this is where the chiefs come in to build the spirit of communal labour among the youth to tackle sanitation and other community issues in one accord.

"Today the youth and even elderly citizens don't have the interest to clean their environment let alone engage themselves in communal labour as it was done in the previous years.

"In the past, the traditional authorities had the powers to organize communal labour and punish people who flout environmental rules through government backing," the chief hinted.

Denasehene reiterated that it was against this background that he wanted government to entrust the country's sanitation and water management into the care of the traditional authorities to reverse the trend.

"We can use our influence to change the mindset of the people to observe the need to maintain clean environment and how to protect our lands and water bodies for our own benefit," he pointed out.

The chief was of the view that if his appeal is considered and the chiefs given the mandate with government backing, it would go a long way to halt the attitude where people litre anyhow, dump refuse into gutters and water bodies.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

