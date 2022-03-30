A/R: Mobile Money Operator robbed at gun point at Kenkase

Residents of Kenkase, a town along the Kenyase-Fawoade road in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region were in shock on Tuesday, March 22 when a popular mobile money operator in the town was allegedly robbed by armed robbers at gunpoint.

The incident in broad daylight at about 12noon when sales were booming.

According to information gathered, three young men who were driving an Opel Cadet car without a registration number parked in front of Ricdro Enterprise, the shop of the Mobile Money operator.

An eyewitness told this reporter that two of the three men alighted from the car and entered the mobile money shop pretending to withdraw money from their account.

The two robbers reportedly pulled out a pistol, pointed it at the lady in the shop and ordered her to lie down on the floor.

They made away with an undisclosed sum of money.

Other items like mobile phones, stationeries, lady's shoes among others were also taken away.

At the time of going to press, the incident was reported to the Kenyase police for investigation.